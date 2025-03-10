Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.39 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

