TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total transaction of $26,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,796,111.20. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDG traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,335.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,321.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

