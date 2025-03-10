TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total transaction of $26,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,796,111.20. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE TDG traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,335.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,321.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.03.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
