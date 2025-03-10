Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

