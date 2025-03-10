TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Sells $49,993.72 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.25 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $984.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRS. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

