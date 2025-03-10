Trisha L. Fox Sells 26,526 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olaplex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

