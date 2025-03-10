Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DLR traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.72. 135,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,844. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

