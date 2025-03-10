Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,002,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,149 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $4.03.
Tuya Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 896,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 664,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 634,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
