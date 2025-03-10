Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

TYL traded down $17.01 on Monday, reaching $571.00. 315,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,337. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.93 and its 200-day moving average is $598.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.