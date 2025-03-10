Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $589.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $599.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

