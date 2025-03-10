Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $624,738.53 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and $624,738.53 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,810.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00445883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00040818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,008,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

