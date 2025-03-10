Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,880,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,699,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

