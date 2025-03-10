Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172.86 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.29 or 0.00007980 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $172.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00115536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168,174.39 or 2.13370934 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,585,118 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,585,117.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.65628854 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $144,785,913.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

