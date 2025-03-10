United Community Bank Sells 15,258 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Community Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

