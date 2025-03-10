UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.81% from the company’s current price.

URGN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 4.6 %

URGN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 104,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

