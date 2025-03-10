Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,679. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $233.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.44.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

