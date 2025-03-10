Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

