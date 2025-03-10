Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.2% of FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.71 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

