Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,099,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.