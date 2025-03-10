Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $62,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,418,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,014,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.