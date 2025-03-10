Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,592 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $725,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 156,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.