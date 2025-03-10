Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lowered shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Accountability Research cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.