Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lowered shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Accountability Research cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
