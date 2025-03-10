Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $0.61 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

