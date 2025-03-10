Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 21.4% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) was up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 39,626,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £792,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

