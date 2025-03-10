Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $104,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

