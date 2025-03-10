Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 152.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $311,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,194,102.73. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

