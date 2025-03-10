Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,777,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Vista Energy stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. Research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.