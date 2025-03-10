Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $294,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE opened at $499.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.21 and a 200 day moving average of $430.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
