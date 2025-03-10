Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.68 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 36.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

