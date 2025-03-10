Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $7.86 on Monday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.