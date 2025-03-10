Vista Investment Partners II LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

