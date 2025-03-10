Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $284,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $24.14 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

