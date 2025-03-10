Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.14 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.