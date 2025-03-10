Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $228.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

