Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.61. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

