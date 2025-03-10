Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

