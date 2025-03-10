Vista Investment Partners II LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

