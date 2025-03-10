Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

