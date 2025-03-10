W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. W. P. Carey traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 55911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.
Several other research firms have also commented on WPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.
The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
