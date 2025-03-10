Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,669,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $91.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

