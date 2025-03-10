Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.36 on Friday. 374Water has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $47,307.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,050,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,194,511.36. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,226 shares of company stock valued at $269,744. 54.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in 374Water by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 374Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

