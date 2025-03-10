Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
374Water Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.36 on Friday. 374Water has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Insider Activity at 374Water
In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $47,307.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,050,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,194,511.36. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,226 shares of company stock valued at $269,744. 54.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
