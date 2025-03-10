White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,889.94, but opened at $1,929.45. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,924.56, with a volume of 6,445 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,882.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,860.74.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

