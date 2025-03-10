Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.01 and last traded at $156.26. Approximately 19,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 28,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.05.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.