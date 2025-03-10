Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.46 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,807.06 or 1.00602190 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.28 or 1.00340270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 871,553,346 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 820,531,473.48697354. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08195097 USD and is down -9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $3,644,126.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

