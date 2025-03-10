Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) & Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Head-To-Head Review

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilio Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 1 10 1 2.85

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.43%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $375.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics $4.62 million 8.04 -$76.40 million ($1.72) -0.49 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $180.13 million 40.35 -$373.63 million ($22.11) -14.89

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xilio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -211.50% -80.31% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.78% -53.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats Xilio Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. It also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated beta-gamma biased IL-2, currently under Phase 2 clinal trials; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule, currently under Phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.