Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $10.95. 596,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 578,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 565,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

