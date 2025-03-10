YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.55. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,449,556 shares traded.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $2.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

