YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.55. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,449,556 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $2.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
