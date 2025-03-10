Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 3,595,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,205,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

