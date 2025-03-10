Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $56.14 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $56,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $450.88 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.77 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.66.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

