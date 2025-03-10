Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 103681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Separately, UBS Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

