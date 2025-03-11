1,096 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
